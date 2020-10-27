As Witchcraft Surges in America, Is the Church Prepared for the Spiritual Battle?

Thousands of witches are plotting spells against President Trump. CBN News has reported that witches have been increasing their political involvement since Trump was elected in 2016.
This comes as witchcraft, in general, is on the rise in America – more about that HERE.
Occultic and Satanic activity of a broad variety is increasing, and CBN News has reported numerous examples within just the last week:
- Satanic Protester Dumped Blood All Over Christian Preacher at Washington Prayer Event
- Touting 2 Rare 'Cosmic Moments' in 1 Month, Thousands of Witches Plot to 'Bind Trump' for Halloween and Election Day
- Archbishop Leads Exorcism of Portland to Battle 'the Evil One' After Months of Violence, Twitter Agrees: 'Demonic Without Doubt'
Investigative journalist Billy Hallowell delves into the strange phenomena of supernatural activity in his new book, Playing with Fire: A Modern Investigation into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts.
In it, he explores shocking stories of deliverance through the lens of faith.
He told CBN's "The Prayer Link" it's a subject that the church can't ignore and must be equipped to handle.
