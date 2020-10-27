Displaying 30+ Stories
As Witchcraft Surges in America, Is the Church Prepared for the Spiritual Battle?

10-27-2020
Thousands of witches are plotting spells against President Trump. CBN News has reported that witches have been increasing their political involvement since Trump was elected in 2016.

This comes as witchcraft, in general, is on the rise in America – more about that HERE.  

Occultic and Satanic activity of a broad variety is increasing, and CBN News has reported numerous examples within just the last week:

Investigative journalist Billy Hallowell delves into the strange phenomena of supernatural activity in his new book, Playing with Fire: A Modern Investigation into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts.

In it, he explores shocking stories of deliverance through the lens of faith.

He told CBN's "The Prayer Link" it's a subject that the church can't ignore and must be equipped to handle. 

