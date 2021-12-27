Mexican Pro-Choice Activists Plot to Send Abortion Pills Into Texas to Undermine Pro-Life Laws

With pro-life laws getting stronger in Texas, foreign pro-choice activists are working to bypass the restrictions, including smuggling abortion pills in and bringing women across international borders to have abortions.

The Mexico-based abortion activist group Las Libres is making major headlines for devising a plan to bring the outlawed abortion pill into the U.S., according to a New York Times article.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a law known as Senate Bill 4, setting boundaries for the use of abortion-inducing drugs in the Lone Star State.

The bill bans the use of drugs for patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant. And it prohibits the delivery of abortion-inducing drugs through mail or delivery service, so the drugs can't be ordered from across state lines.

Las Libres co-founder Veronica Cruz says the risk of facing jail time for violating SB 4 isn't a drawback for her and other activists.

"We aren't afraid," said Cruz. "We are willing to face criminalization because women's lives matter more than their law."

The Times reports she is eager to help Texans and other Americans seeking abortions into Mexico while bringing the abortion pills north of the border or to women by mail.

"This is a really terrible, lawless attack on life," said John Seago, the legislative director for Texas Right to Life, adding that Las Libres' objective would "make it absolutely more difficult to do it, to enforce these laws."

The pro-life movement has long warned of the possible complications to women from chemical abortion, beyond the killing of the unborn child.

Abortion pills are a combination of two drugs known as mifepristone and misoprostol that, taken over a period of a few days by women who are no more than 10 weeks pregnant, will induce an abortion.

But without a doctor's exam, there's concern the woman may misjudge how far along she is. And the process of chemical abortion is fraught with risks from excessive bleeding to infection.

Meanwhile, dozens of abortion activists are planning to meet in January to plot their radical efforts.

