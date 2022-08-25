Evangelist Franklin Graham launches 'God Loves You Tour' in USA to Share 'Hope, Peace, & Purpose'

Evangelist Franklin Graham will share a message of God's love and forgiveness to thousands of people across six U.S. cities, this fall.

The God Loves You Tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania in late September and will continue through Oct. 2nd.

"I believe this is where our nation's backbone of hard work, grit, and determination lies, but so many people in our country are struggling. They're looking for hope, peace, and purpose in their lives," said Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"We're coming to remind everyone there is Good News! God loves us, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to save us from our sins," he added.

The tour is an outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), and a network of more than 725 churches and pastors across six cities in the U.S. are partnering with the organization.

"Despite a global pandemic, economic challenges, and a war overseas, we believe the future continues to be bright because of the hope that's only found in Jesus Christ," said Randy Landis, founder and senior pastor of Life Church in Allentown.

The five-state tour, will stretch across 1,000 miles, and feature musical artists such as The Newsboys, Marcos Witt, and Dennis Agajanian.

After its opening night in Allentown, the tour will continue across the U.S. with stops in York, Pennsylvania; Youngstown, Ohio; Flint, Michigan; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Rochester, Minnesota.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

As CBN News reported, more than 18,000 people attended Graham's recent God Loves You Tour in the UK and 1,400 people put their faith in Jesus Christ.

The event, which began in May and concluded in July, included praise, worship, and music from award-winning Christian artists CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith.

"The nation has been gripped with sorrow and the pain of loss. Many have lost hope and they are filled with anxiety and worry over the direction the world is heading," said Rev. Paul James, senior pastor of Harrow International Christian Centre in London. "The answer can only be found in Jesus Christ."

Ahead of the UK tour, Graham received pushback from LGBT activists over his religious beliefs on marriage and sexuality.

In 2020, one venue in Liverpool canceled its contract and ads promoting the event were pulled from buses in Blackpool in an effort to ban him from preaching the gospel.

But despite being falsely labeled as a "hate preacher", Graham moved forward with the mission of saving souls.

"We certainly respect the rights of others to disagree with us on matters of religious belief. It is disappointing, however, that public officials who are elected to represent their entire community would describe the traditional views of Christians as 'hate speech' and actually use their office to discriminate against them and interfere with the expression of their beliefs," BGEA told CBN News at the time.

"Despite efforts to mischaracterize Rev. Graham as a 'hate preacher,' he has made it clear that he is coming to the U.K. with one purpose - to share a message of God's love for all people," the BGEA stated. "This is why the tour has been named the God Loves You Tour. We welcome everyone to come hear this message of Good News."

To learn more about the God Loves You Tour 2022, visit GodLovesYouTour.com.