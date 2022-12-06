'Transgender Ideology Is Cultish': Former Navy SEAL Trans Poster Boy Announces DeTransition

A former Navy SEAL who spent almost a decade living as a transgender woman is warning Americans of the dangers of the transgender movement after recently announcing he is detransitioning back to a man.

Chris Beck served in the Navy SEALs for 20 years on special operations teams and also served on the famed SEAL Team Six. Through 13 deployments, he received over 50 awards and medals for his service, including the Bronze Star with valor and the Purple Heart.

But Beck became a prominent national figure after announcing on CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2013 that he had become a transgender woman named Kristan Beck.

Now nine years later, Beck says he was used by the media and psychologists to "normalize" allowing transgender people in the military and to popularize the issue.

He told political commentator Robby Starbuck that he was prescribed hormones after a one-hour session with a Veterans Affairs doctor.

"I walked into a psychologist's office [and] in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff," Beck said.

Navy SEAL Chris Beck came out in 2013 as transgender. @andersoncooper did a special on @cnn about it. His story was used as propaganda to allow trans people in the military and to popularize the issue. Now Chris is ready to expose the truth. Watch here: https://t.co/ChbjE6Kgly pic.twitter.com/wQbGPln9K3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 1, 2022

He shared that the interview with Cooper came after he co-wrote the book "Warrior Princess" with psychologist Anne Speckhard. The book detailed his transition, but Beck says he was coerced into writing the book and claims the interview with Cooper was "propaganda."

"Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not believe a word of it," he said. "Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help."

Beck is the latest public figure to announce his decision to detransition.



As CBN News reported, British social media influencer Oli London recently announced his decision to live as a man after dedicating his life to Christ.

"I just want to speak up because there are a lot of people out there who are confused about who they are," he told CBN News. "I just want people to be the way they are born, the way that God intended."

A Warning About Protecting Children

Beck, like many other detransitioners, is now advocating for protecting children against the "transgender craze".

"There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America," he shared. "As soon as [kids] go in and say, 'I'm a tomboy or this makes me feel comfortable' and then a psychologist says, 'oh, you're transgender'. And then they set you on hormones – the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds," he explained.

"Does this seem right," he asked. "This is why I am trying to tell America to wake up."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Beck's fiancé, Courtney, says many Americans are deceived into pushing a harmful agenda that is backed by little to no scientific data.

"Transgender ideology is cultish and it is not science-based at all," she said. "They take that innate human desire to want to change and want to help people and they use it, just like a cult leader would."

She continued, "The parents are so desperate to fit in with this ideology because of the fear of the 'us', 'them', they don't want to be 'othered'. So now they are using the children as these trophies of like 'look at me. I have a child that I am accepting of.'"

Beck says thousands of children are being harmed in the process.

"This is a billion-dollar industry between psychologists, between surgeries, between hormones, between chemicals, between follow-up treatments," he explained. "There are thousands of gender clinics popping up all over our country. And each of those gender clinics is going to be pulling in probably over $50 million."

"It's hurting our kids and kids are dying," he added.