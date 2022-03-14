'The Darkest Time in My Life': Ex-Trans Persons Share Before-and-After Stories and Pics on #DetransAwarenessDay

A group of individuals who have “detransitioned” took to social media over the weekend to share their harrowing stories, collectively communicating their experiences with the #DetransAwarenessDay hashtag.

These formerly transgender people offered photos to accompany their stories of heart change. These before-and-after testimonies offer an important lens into a perspective not often seen in mainstream media.

“My name is Grace and I detransitioned,” one Twitter user wrote along with before and after pictures. “On the left: me shortly after top surgery, 2017. This was the darkest time in my life. On the right: me recently. Life goes on, life gets better.”

My name is Grace and I detransitioned. On the left: me shortly after top surgery, 2017. This was the darkest time in my life. On the right: me recently. Life goes on, life gets better. #DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/ItTJbiLJpF — Grace (@HormoneHangover) March 12, 2022

Another Twitter user named Helena said her school “encouraged” her transition process and that the entire ordeal of being prescribed testosterone was “very damaging.”

“When I was 15, lonely, and hated my body, I got sucked into gender ideology online,” she wrote. “My school encouraged me and I was easily prescribed a high dose of testosterone at 18, and it was very damaging.”

when i was 15, lonely, and hated my body, i got sucked into gender ideology online. my school encouraged me and i was easily prescribed a high dose of testosterone at 18, and it was very damaging. this is not rare.#DetransAwarenessDay me at 19, trans // me now at 23 pic.twitter.com/oNPF5J3Q7m — helena (@lacroicsz) March 12, 2022

These are just two of the stories shared on social media. Here are some of the other testimonies getting a great deal of attention on Twitter:

When I was 18 I took male hormones so I could fit in better with my group My group encouraged me to take TRT and ruin my body, and it destroyed me This is not uncommon#DetransAwarenessDay #DetransitionAwarenessDay Me at 18, trans // me at 24, detrans

It does get better pic.twitter.com/LqImnTWnR4 — spookers (@unrelatedscares) March 13, 2022

#DetransAwarenessDay

I'm Elaine. I'm 24. I started transitioning when I was 18 to better fit in with the weirdo gamer/anime fans I found myself hanging out with. I detransitioned a year ago and now I'm happier than ever :) pic.twitter.com/5FFn35YRU2 — dune (@Dune_Kun) March 12, 2022

hi i’m allie and i started taking testosterone at 18 because i was tired of not fitting in with other girls so thought i’d make a better man instead. an autism diagnosis later and it all makes sense now #DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/LgN8i2Pqx5 — allie (@nervewrvcking) March 12, 2022

#DetransAwarenessDay I transitioned in 2010 (when I was 22 years old) and detransitioned in 2020. left, 2015 // right, 2021 pic.twitter.com/7u0A28FEdl — Michelle (@somenuancepls) March 12, 2022

#DetransAwarenessDay This is me in 2019 (left) and me today (right). I feel like back in the day I was naught but a caricature of myself; depressed, unhappy, non-functioning and suicidal. Today my smile is genuine (we finally got some sun in Finland!), back then it was acted. pic.twitter.com/l6BYtPsEmX — Lumi (@_lumikello) March 12, 2022

Former transgender individuals often face intense pushback or their stories are simply ignored.

Amid a culture that is increasingly supportive of the transgender movement, some who have detransitioned might find themselves in the crosshairs of pro-trans activists and advocates when they openly describe their stories.

Yet some experts have warned there’s an increase in sex-change regret, with more and more patients reportedly going back to doctors to surgically return to their biological sex.

Read more stories about #DetransitionAwarenessDay here.

