'The Darkest Time in My Life': Ex-Trans Persons Share Before-and-After Stories and Pics on #DetransAwarenessDay

A group of individuals who have “detransitioned” took to social media over the weekend to share their harrowing stories, collectively communicating their experiences with the #DetransAwarenessDay hashtag.
These formerly transgender people offered photos to accompany their stories of heart change. These before-and-after testimonies offer an important lens into a perspective not often seen in mainstream media.
“My name is Grace and I detransitioned,” one Twitter user wrote along with before and after pictures. “On the left: me shortly after top surgery, 2017. This was the darkest time in my life. On the right: me recently. Life goes on, life gets better.”
Another Twitter user named Helena said her school “encouraged” her transition process and that the entire ordeal of being prescribed testosterone was “very damaging.”
“When I was 15, lonely, and hated my body, I got sucked into gender ideology online,” she wrote. “My school encouraged me and I was easily prescribed a high dose of testosterone at 18, and it was very damaging.”
These are just two of the stories shared on social media. Here are some of the other testimonies getting a great deal of attention on Twitter:
When I was 18 I took male hormones so I could fit in better with my group
My group encouraged me to take TRT and ruin my body, and it destroyed me
This is not uncommon#DetransAwarenessDay #DetransitionAwarenessDay
I transitioned in 2010 (when I was 22 years old) and detransitioned in 2020.
This is me in 2019 (left) and me today (right). I feel like back in the day I was naught but a caricature of myself; depressed, unhappy, non-functioning and suicidal.
Former transgender individuals often face intense pushback or their stories are simply ignored.
Amid a culture that is increasingly supportive of the transgender movement, some who have detransitioned might find themselves in the crosshairs of pro-trans activists and advocates when they openly describe their stories.
Yet some experts have warned there’s an increase in sex-change regret, with more and more patients reportedly going back to doctors to surgically return to their biological sex.
Read more stories about #DetransitionAwarenessDay here.
