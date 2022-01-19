Texas Right to Life Says 10,000+ Babies Rescued From Abortion So Far, Thanks to Heartbeat Bill

One pro-life group says more than 10,000 unborn lives have been saved since the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect on September 1.

According to Christian Headlines, a spokesperson for Texas Right to Life estimates "between 10,000 to 13,000" babies were rescued from death since the groundbreaking law became effective.

The organization also believes the law is saving at least 100 preborn lives each day.

The Heartbeat Act (SB 8) bans most abortions in the state because the fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark and before most women even know they are pregnant.

The measure isn't enforced by law enforcement officials, rather, private citizens are authorized to report abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

As CBN News has reported, abortion advocates, including the Biden administration, have filed lawsuits to stop enforcement of the law.

Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit in federal court in October, asking a judge to declare the law invalid.

Pro-choice advocates claim the Heartbeat Act is unconstitutional and will greatly affect women's access to health care.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in December that Texas abortion providers can sue in lower courts to block the state's ban on most abortions, but the justices allowed the law to remain in effect as the case moves forward.

At the same time, the high court denied the Biden administration's attempt to block the law and dismissed the DOJ's challenge to the law as "improvidently granted."

Statistics show there could be as many as 3,000 abortions in the U.S. each day. And while this heartbeat bill is expected to trim that number in Texas, it's also reminding the country about the beating hearts of unborn persons who are very much alive inside the womb.

