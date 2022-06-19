Abortion Rights Activists Wear Bloody Clothing & Carry Dolls While Marching Near Justice Barrett's Home

Pro-choice activists marched in front of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home Saturday wearing clothing intended to look blood-stained.

Members of the group "Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights" posted video on its Facebook page showing protesters with their hands bound by tape while holding a doll.

Others carried signs that read, "Abortion on demand and without apology."

When asked how they felt about wearing the bloody outfits, two girls said they felt "terrified" yet "powerful."

"We're doing something important because this is what a lot of women are going through," one protester said. "People are actually dying and bleeding out because they can't get a safe abortion."

The other protester said she is representing America's future if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"This is the terrifying visual of what America is going to look like ... that children are giving birth to children. They're being forced to against their will," she stated.

Abortion activists have been marching in front of Justice Barrett's house for weeks.

CBN News previously reported that the abortion group "Ruth Sent Us" alluded to targeting the justice's home, church, and the school her children attend.

In the past month, other pro-choice activists associated with the abortion group, "Jane's Revenge" have confessed to numerous attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches across the country.

In an online post, the group claimed responsibility for vandalizing a pregnancy center in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

"We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this, but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally. We exist in confluence and solidarity with all others in the struggle for complete liberation," members of Jane's Revenge said in a letter. "Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions."

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life wrote in a Facebook post that their building was defaced on Tuesday with graffiti and several broken windows. The center said this is the second time they've been hit by pro-choice radicals in recent weeks.

CatholicVote and other pro-life leaders sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday, demanding action regarding the uptick in attacks.

"One extremist group is advocating for violence in response to the final Supreme Court decision on Dobbs, while another group has published home addresses, and encouraged people to show up at Supreme Court Justices' homes, churches, and their children's schools in an attempt to coerce the Justices and influence their final decision," the letter reads.

The letter was signed by 26 well-known activist organizations, including SBA Pro-Life America, Students for Life Action, and the Heritage Foundation.

"We call on you to publicly condemn these unlawful attacks; to commit to vigorous efforts to prevent them, and to investigate and prosecute them, and to proactively engage with the affected faith communities to ensure their concerns and security needs are being met," the letter stated.

According to the Washington Examiner, a group of at least 124 House Republicans sent a letter to Garland on Wednesday, urging him to investigate the attacks.

