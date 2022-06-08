Milwaukee Brewers Promote Pride Month by Hosting a Pre-Game Drag Queen Show

The Milwaukee Brewers baseball team is hosting Pride Night Wednesday at their American Family Field, however, the main event is far from family-friendly.

The event will include a pre-game drag show with "DJ Drip Sweat," along with drag performances by "Dora Diamond," "Beth Anne Bodyworks," "Dita Von," and "Marbella."

"Celebrate our local LGBTQ community with special appearances, local entertainment & photo ops!" the official Brewers account tweeted last week.

One YouTube post points out that the level of decency during the show is a concern, considering that the video showing one of Dora Diamond's performances was quite erotic and certainly not appropriate for children. "Decidedly not family-friendly," the YouTuber states.

Additionally, guests who purchase a special ticket package will also receive a free Brewers pride backpack with the Brewers logo outlined in rainbow colors, as well as rainbow-colored straps.

Fans who posted on social media were less than pleased about the drag show.

"Baseball games use(d) to be a place you could take your kids," one fan wrote.

"Wow, this looks horrendous," commented another user.

"I have been a lifelong Brewers fan. I'm done with them," said another fan.

The Brewers aren't the only MLB team making headlines for their method of supporting LGBTQ Pride month.

CBN News previously reported that the Detroit Tigers are directing money from ticket sales for their "Pride Night" game to charities that support transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for children.

The options for ticket-buyers included groups like the Trans Sistas of Color Project, whose website references the empowerment of "transgender youth to make their own decisions regarding puberty blockers."

