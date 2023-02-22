Join the Final Asbury Revival Event: Watch Our Livestream from Asbury on Collegiate Day of Prayer

Asbury University has announced that public worship services in the school's Hughes Auditorium are ending, but there's still one big event left, and CBN News will livestream it from the Asbury Awakening on Thursday night.

Asbury leaders have said the revival will move off campus to continue at other locations in the central Kentucky area, although it's not clear where that might be. For the past few days, the outpouring has remained open to high-schoolers and college students only.

#asburyrevival UPDATE 1 hour ago 300+ hours since the revival began. WE EXHALT THEE OH LORD!!! -May this encourage you even now as you seek Jesus wherever you are in America or the world. -I am praying for you pic.twitter.com/tgsYYpni6p — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) February 22, 2023

But those last few services for students will be ending too. "As part of Asbury's intention of encouraging and commissioning others to 'go out' and share what they have experienced, all services will be hosted at other locations and no longer held at Asbury University," the school has announced. "We encourage guests to utilize these other designated facilities for worship and gathering. More information will be shared."

For now, there will be one final event the entire world can join in. We will livestream that special service right here at CBNNews.com, taking place on the national Collegiate Day of Prayer.

"I find it fitting that what started with college students on our campus is ending with college students joined in prayer and worship across the country," University President Kevin J. Brown said.

***WATCH: Live from Asbury University, National Collegiate Day of Prayer Revival Livestream Event. Thursday, February 23, 8:00-10:00 pm ET on CBN News YouTube, the CBN News App, and CBN Family App.***

"I've seen several headlines with titles suggesting that we are ending revival services or that we are scheduled to end revival," Brown said. "And while it is true that Thursday evening will conclude our last service in Hughes Auditorium here on the campus of Asbury University, we know this is not a conclusion to hungry hearts being stirred, and responding by seeking Jesus Christ."

"Over the last few weeks, we have been honored to steward and host services and the guests who have traveled far and wide to attend them," he said. "The trajectory of renewal meetings is always outward—and that is beginning to occur. We continue to hear inspiring stories of hungry hearts setting aside daily routines and seeking Christ at schools, churches, and communities in the U.S. and abroad."

