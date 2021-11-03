Chinese Government Adds Anti-Christian Propaganda to Movies for Kindergartners During Field Trip

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is unrelenting in its pursuit to wipe out Christianity from the country. Now the government is even trying to brainwash children as young as 3-years-old into believing that it's an illegal religion.

Bitter Winter reports that nearly 100 kindergartners in the district of Jiaocheng were taken on a tour of a science museum last month.

The trip started out fun as they learned how to drive a train and ride in a helicopter. Then the 3-6-year-olds were subjected to a program about "preventive education" and were cautioned that Christianity is a "Xie jiao" or evil cult.

The children were given illustrated booklets, then forced to watch cartoons that delivered a negative message about Christianity. In fact, one movie portrayed The Church of Almighty God as wicked as people in the video warned one another against its "superstition."

This is part of an ongoing campaign by China's communist regime to teach children to hate God.

CBN News previously reported that schoolchildren have been trained for years to report any family members who espouse Christian views.

In September, dozens of students and staff members were arrested in China's Heilongjiang province after local authorities raided a Christian high school and confiscated multiple items belonging to the school.

At least 30 CCP officials, police officers, religious affairs bureau officials, and local school district administrators, seized computers and documents from Maizi Christian Music High School.

A day before the incident took place, Principal Xu told several teachers that authorities had phoned his landlord. The principal then advised the educators to get ready for "the test."

In another case earlier this year, one Christian mother said her child appeared to be acting differently after attending school.

"Before starting school, I told my child about God's creation, and he believed it," the mother explained. "But after being taught at school, my child is like a different person. In atheistic China, these pure and innocent children have been taught to hate God."

China is ranked 17th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

