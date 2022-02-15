Pro-Life Christian Doctor Banned From Saving Unborn Babies Takes Case to UK High Court

A Christian doctor in the United Kingdom, who was banned for 18 months from providing life-saving treatment to unborn babies, is taking his case to the High Court.

In May 2021, the General Medical Council (GMC) blocked Dr. Dermot Kearney from offering an emergency treatment known as abortion pill reversal (APR). The process involves administering the natural hormone progesterone to a pregnant woman who wants to reverse the effects of the first abortion pill, mifepristone.

Kearney, an experienced medical consultant and former president of the Catholic Medical Association (UK), is being supported by Christian Legal Centre.

Abortion providers claim APR is dangerous and should be banned; however, no evidence has been produced that supports their claim.

The Royal Courts of Justice will hear Kearney's case on Feb. 24, where lawyers will argue that the order should never have been issued and request that it be overturned.

The Christian Legal Centre believes that preventing Kearney from providing APR marks the first time a medical physician has been prohibited from giving a treatment that saves lives.

Prior to the ban, 32 women who received APR treatment from Dr. Kearney gave birth to healthy babies. And there has been a 55 percent success rate of live births following the administration of the medication.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said the ban against Kearney was inappropriate.

"We have seen many women immediately regret taking the first abortion pill. Dr. Kearney offers the possibility of saving the pregnancy when this happens. He should have the freedom to do it," she said.

"Abortion providers are putting women on a conveyer belt which means once they start the abortion process, they have to go through with it and are pressured to do so or left with no alternatives," Williams added. "Women should be properly informed, as a matter of course, that the baby's death is not inevitable after the first pill is taken."

There has reportedly been a rise in women seeking APR after authorities in the U.K. gave permission for at-home medical abortions in March 2020.

Women up to 10 weeks pregnant are currently allowed to take two pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, which trigger the abortion. They can do this after a quick telephone call with someone who may not be medically qualified to advise them.

In a June 2021 interview with the National Catholic Register, Dr. Kearney said he was leaning on his faith during this difficult time.

"Faith is, of course, very important," he said.

"In dealing with these trials that have lately come my way, I am reminded of the actress Patricia Heaton when she was asked why she is not afraid to give witness to her faith among celebrity and Hollywood elites," he pointed out. "I take her response and adapt it. On Judgment Day, it won't be the GMC that I have to stand before and give account of my life."

