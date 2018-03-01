Elsa Coming Out as a Lesbian? Disney's 'Frozen 2' Could Showcase an LGBTQ Couple

Speculation is rising about what's next ― or better yet, who's next ― in the life of Queen Elsa from Disney's 2013 animated film Frozen.

A sequel to the hit-film is set to release in November 2019, and now an interview with the film's writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee, in the Huffington Post raises the possibility that Elsa could be getting a girlfriend.

The movement started when fans and LGBTQ activists grabbed a hold of the film's hit song "Let It Go" as their 'coming out anthem' ― and once a sequel was announced, social media became flooded with the hashtag "GiveElsaAGirlfriend." Petitions even circulated to give the character a female love interest.

When Lee was asked about whether or not she was going to officially inaugurate Elsa into the LGBTQ community, she said the film's team has been discussing the possibility.

"I love everything people are saying and people are thinking about with our film," she told the Post. "That it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people."

She continued, "Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things."

The Huffington Post also wrote that Idina Menzel, who voices Queen Elsa, said she's "excited people are talking about the possibility."

LGBTQ activists are already flooding social media in support of the idea:

I can't wait for Elsa to get a gf and have her own love story. Parents that think their kids will be confused, it's Ok, kids understand the feeling of a healthy loving relationship even if they don't know how to articulate it. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend #YasQueen #LoveWins — Bobert Kattinson (@bobertkattinson) March 1, 2018

Even I'm not interested in Frozen 2 (unless they incorporate the original Snow Queen as a villain). But if they #GiveElsaAGirlfriend I'd absolutely have a reason. Disney finally bringing in MUCH needed Diversity. — David Angle (@David_Angle) March 1, 2018

I really hope Elsa is a lesbian we need more gay representation in media — BiLlY (@billymighthave) March 1, 2018

Other internet users are against it, saying Disney has just been pressured to give in to the idea.

So this whole Elsa thing. I don't like it. I feel like Disney is considering making her a lesbian simply because the LGBTQ community whined about it. I don't believe in purposefully adding a gay/black/female character to something just for the sake of having one. — Brittney Wright - Mom Who Games & Writes Stuff (@BrityBytes) March 1, 2018

I totally called it! About two weeks ago, I kid you not, I was going to say that Elsa will be revealed as a lesbian in the follow up to frozen. Hey disney. Let kids be kids. Don't jam your mature content down their innocent minds. Sick. Twisted. Warped. pic.twitter.com/oaGOdKIt3m — realLukeDahler (@realLukeDahler) March 1, 2018

https://t.co/fZTSjt3qCv This will be absolutely terrible if this is the direction Disney is going to go. A very brief reference to gay life in Beauty & the Beast. Now potentially a lesbian Elsa in a Frozen sequel? Seriously? Is there no longer any bastion free of activism? — Robert Ferland (@faithfulfamlies) March 1, 2018

Frozen 2 would join other recent Disney creations that have received attention for being pro-LGTBQ, including the remake of Beauty and the Beast in 2017, the introduction of a lesbian character on the Disney cartoon Doc McStuffins, and issues with Finding Dory.

