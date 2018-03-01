Displaying
Elsa Coming Out as a Lesbian? Disney's 'Frozen 2' Could Showcase an LGBTQ Couple

03-01-2018
Kayla Root

Speculation is rising about what's next ― or better yet, who's next ― in the life of Queen Elsa from Disney's 2013 animated film Frozen.

A sequel to the hit-film is set to release in November 2019, and now an interview with the film's writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee, in the Huffington Post raises the possibility that Elsa could be getting a girlfriend.

The movement started when fans and LGBTQ activists grabbed a hold of the film's hit song "Let It Go" as their 'coming out anthem' ― and once a sequel was announced, social media became flooded with the hashtag "GiveElsaAGirlfriend." Petitions even circulated to give the character a female love interest.

When Lee was asked about whether or not she was going to officially inaugurate Elsa into the LGBTQ community, she said the film's team has been discussing the possibility.

"I love everything people are saying and people are thinking about with our film," she told the Post. "That it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people."

She continued, "Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things."

The Huffington Post also wrote that Idina Menzel, who voices Queen Elsa, said she's "excited people are talking about the possibility."

LGBTQ activists are already flooding social media in support of the idea:

Other internet users are against it, saying Disney has just been pressured to give in to the idea.

Frozen 2 would join other recent Disney creations that have received attention for being pro-LGTBQ, including the remake of Beauty and the Beast in 2017, the introduction of a lesbian character on the Disney cartoon Doc McStuffins, and issues with Finding Dory.

