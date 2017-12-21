The Stories You Won't See in the Liberal Media: Top 10 Headlines of 2017

These are the stories that resonated the most with you, our audience, in 2017. While these stories may not make the top 10 in the mainstream media's list, these are the headlines you cared most about this year.

From the CBN News editorial staff, thank you for making this our best year yet!

1. Here is the Complete Story Behind the Attacks on Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

2. Bible Studies at the White House: Who's Inside This Spiritual Awakening?

3. Why Some Parents May Not Take Their Children to See Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

4. Former Satanist Warns Christians about Celebrating Halloween

5. Nabeel Qureshi Dies at Age 34

6. Legendary Rock Band U2 Points to Faith in Wake of Terrorism

7. Katy Perry's Struggle with Faith

8. The Biblical Significance of the Solar Eclipse:

'A Darkness so Thick You Can Feel It': Biblical Examples of Solar Phenomena

Signs in the Heavens: Biblical Darkness, the Solar Eclipse, and the End Times

9. The Real Life Struggles of Christian Leader Lysa TerKeurst:

Proverbs 31's Lysa TerKeurst Announces Divorce after Gut-Wrenching 'Battle' for Her Marriage

Lysa TerKeurst 'Clings' to God, Undergoing Surgery for Breast Cancer

10. Ontario Says LGBT Rights Overrule Rights of Christian Parents

