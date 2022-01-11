PRAY: Anne Graham Lotz Asks for Prayers After Daughter Suffers Two Heart Attacks with 'No Known Cause'

Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, has asked for prayers for her daughter Rachel-Ruth.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Lotz explained her daughter was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after she suffered a heart attack.

"Multiple times I have prayed Psalm 73:26 for people who were struggling with heart issues: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever," Lotz wrote.

"I am now driving the stake of my faith down deep into this promise for my daughter, Rachel-Ruth. She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Sunday afternoon, she had a second heart attack, followed by another catheterization," she explained.

"The mystery is that her heart has no blockages which can cause traditional style heart attacks. Hers is a very rare condition one doctor described as a 'broken heart syndrome.' There is no known cause," Lotz noted. "As I write this she is still in the hospital and will be for several more days as they continue to run tests."

"I am urgently asking you to join my family in praying for Rachel-Ruth. Please pray for her heart to stabilize; for accurate diagnosis and treatment; for the doctor's supernatural wisdom; for peace and comfort for all of us," the sister of evangelist Franklin Graham wrote.

In addition to asking for prayer for her daughter, Lotz also shared an encouraging scripture from the Bible's Old Testament with her Facebook followers.

"The lead verse in today's Daily Light from Psalm 103 was very encouraging…Bless the Lord, O my soul…Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies," she concluded.

As CBN's Faithwire reported last July, Lotz's son Jonathan Lotz was hospitalized in critical condition from COVID. He was in the ICU at a local hospital for eight days before finally being released to go home.

Lotz has dealt with her own share of health issues in the past, ultimately crediting God with healing her cancer.

Please continue to keep Rachel-Ruth and the Lotz family in your prayers.

