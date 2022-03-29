Villagers in Nigeria Worry About Increased Attacks After 50 Christians Killed, Priest Abducted

More tragic news is being reported in Nigeria after Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed 50 Christians and abducted a Catholic priest.

According to Morning Star News, multiple attacks occurred on March 24 throughout 10 communities of Giwa County in Kaduna state. Mostly Christians live in the affected areas.

Residents say the herdsmen took nearly 100 people captive and set fire to a church building.

"They also burned houses, stores, and killed animals," resident Nuhu Musa told Morning Star. "These attacks continued and lasted up to the morning of Friday, 25 March. They didn't allow even the dead bodies to be buried, as they shot at mourners and those who returned to the villages to conduct funerals for those killed."

Musa confirmed that women and children were among those killed.

"Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state is bleeding," he declared.

The Catholic priest, Rev. Felix Fidson Zakari of St. Ann's Catholic Church, was abducted at gunpoint from Zangon Tama village along with others.

Area residents and a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Zaria asked that people pray for Zakari's safe return.

"Please kindly pray for the safe release of Rev. Fr. Felix Fidson Zakari, who was kidnapped after armed herdsmen and terrorists attacked Zangon Tama," Julius Agbado said.

Local Muazu Gogi expressed frustration over the government's lack of concern with the attacks, which have become routine in Kaduna state.

"Pray for us to survive these attacks by herdsmen and bandits," Gogi said. "These herdsmen and bandits attacked several villages in Giwa Local Government Area and killed more than 50 persons. The government is aware about the killings and destructions by these Fulani terrorists and armed bandits but is unable to protect the people."

CBN News recently reported that Fulani herdsmen and Islamic extremist terrorists are suspected of killing 32 Christians and two soldiers in the town of Kagoro, Kaura on March 20.

In November, Jihadist Fulani herdsmen were suspected of attacking villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state. The incident resulted in the deaths of 10 Christians and 100 homes were burned down.

And militants went on a rampage from Oct. 1-5, killing six Christians and leaving several others wounded during attacks on several villages in the Plateau State.

The Fulani herdsmen, also known as the Fulani militia, are often radical Muslims who target Christians in their relentless attacks on villages across the West African country.

They were early adopters of Islam, participating in holy wars, or jihads, in the 16th century that established them as a dominant social and economic force in Western Africa, according to WorldWatch Monitor.

Open Doors' World Watchlist labels Nigeria as number 7 of the countries in the world where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***