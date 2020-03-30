'It Is Well With My Soul': 31 Top Nashville Voices Minister Peace to a Struggling Nation in Viral Video

Churches are among the organizations that are closed down during the coronavirus outbreak, and as a result, people aren't able to gather to sing hymns as they normally do.

While many churches are moving to online services so congregations can worship together on Facebook or YouTube, there's also been a remarkable trend of music artists offering special songs and messages of hope online.

Out in Nashville, 31 studio singers found a way to record one of the most famous hymns of all, singing it individually, on their phones.

Then the videos were combined into a virtual cell phone choir to bring a message of hope and encouragement in these difficult times.

BELOW Here's a look at the remarkable "It Is Well" video produced by TenTwoSix Music, featuring "The Nashville Studio Singer Community":