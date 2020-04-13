Displaying 30+ Stories
CBN News Asks Dr. David Perlmutter Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic

04-15-2020
CBN News
CBN News Asks Dr. David Perlmutter Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 1

CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson spoke with Dr. David Perlmutter, a neurologist, immune system expert and best-selling author to ask him your latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are the questions being addressed in this Q&A:

  • Charles: I think I already had the virus. How do I know? 
  • Sylvia: Does the COVID 19 stay on the bodies after death?
  • Jeannette: Why do we not hear more about the great success that the malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine is? 
  • Jenny: I have a 5-week old baby that I am breastfeeding. What should I do if either one of us gets infected with COVID-19? 

You can submit new questions to us for our next Q&A at newsanswers@cbn.org  or click here

We are answering your questions in the order in which we receive them.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

BELOW: More COVID-19 Q&A with CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson and Experts

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.

Submitted by escamp on

