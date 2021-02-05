Rep. Chris Smith Calls Out President Biden: A 'Powerful Adversary' Against the Unborn

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), co-chair of the pro-life caucus, led a special order on the House floor this week to talk about the dangers facing the unborn in the U.S., challenging President Biden to shift away from targeting the unborn with his policies.

A special order speech is a practice that allows congress members to address the House on subjects of their own choosing, outside of the normal legislative process. Members using these forms of non-legislative debate can speak on a wide variety of subjects.

Smith's speech was a cry for survival and justice for unborn baby girls and boys. He said unborn children "need the President of the United States to be their friend and advocate – not another powerful adversary."

Many pro-life advocates believe that President Biden's administration is making abortion rights their leading issue so far.

"Just like today, both Presidents Clinton and Obama came into office with Democrat majorities in both houses and sweeping plans to eviscerate all pro-life laws and policies," Smith said.

The New Jersey congressman explained that despite pro-life setbacks, however, pro-lifers absolutely refused to quit or go away.

"Today, we again face enormous challenges and recommit to persevere through prayer, fasting and good works—and respect, including for those with whom we fundamentally disagree— even when it's not reciprocated," he said.

Smith recalled in President Biden's inauguration speech, he said that "the dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer." Biden spoke of "a cry for survival from the planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate ..."

Smith likened this cry to the cry of unborn children.

"I believe the dream of 'justice for all' cannot be achieved if an entire segment of society is legally ignored and discriminated against because of where they live—in their mothers' wombs—and how small and defenseless they are. We know the President understands this. He gets it—or at least he once did," he said.

"Years ago, then-Senator Biden wrote to constituents explaining his support for a law against funding for abortion and said it would 'protect both the woman and her unborn child…' He said: 'I have consistently—on no fewer than 50 occasions—voted against federal funding of abortions…those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them'," the New Jersey Republican continued.

"My colleagues on the floor tonight agree: those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them," Smith argued.

Smith said according to public opinion polls most Americans – 60% according to the Marist poll – agree that taxpayers should not be compelled to fund abortion.

"Lives have been saved by the Hyde Amendment, a domestic policy ban on funding for abortion," Smith noted. "More than twenty peer-reviewed studies show that more than two million people are alive today in the United States because of Hyde – with about 60,000 children spared death by abortion every year."

"Over two million people who would have been aborted instead survived because public funds were unavailable to effectuate their violent demise and their mothers instead benefited from prenatal healthcare and support," he said.

The New Jersey congressman explained that the science of human development has not changed. And, thanks to ultrasound, unborn babies are now more visible than ever before.

"Madame Speaker, growing numbers of Americans are shocked to learn that the methods of abortion include dismemberment of a child's fragile body including decapitation and that drugs like RU 486 starve the baby to death before he or she is forcibly expelled from the womb," Smith said.

The veteran congressman also revealed how the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry cleverly markets the sophistry of choice while going to extraordinary lengths to ignore, trivialize and cover-up the battered baby-victim.

"Abortion violence must be replaced with compassion and empathy for women and for defenseless unborn babies in the United States and around the world. We must love them both," Smith continued.

He cited the fact that more than 62 million babies have been killed by abortion in the U.S. since the 1973 Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade. It's a loss of children's lives that equates with today's entire population of Italy.

"Someday future generations of Americans will look back on us and wonder how and why a society that prided itself on human rights could have effectuated and enabled the loss of so many defenseless babies," Smith charged.

He explained that President Biden's reversal of the Protection Life in Global Health Assistance or the Mexico City Policy as it has come to be known, forces U.S. taxpayers to fund organizations that promote, lobby for, or perform abortion on demand in foreign countries.

"Yet, Americans overwhelmingly oppose using U.S. foreign aid to subsidize abortion," Smith noted. "The Marist Poll last week found that 'More than three in four Americans—77%—oppose using tax dollars to support abortions in other countries'."

"By reason of their age, dependency, immaturity, inconvenience, or unwantedness, unborn children have been denied justice and legally rendered persona non grata. Yet, their cries for survival couldn't be any more desperate," he said.

Smith concluded with his admonition to President Biden: "These children need the President of the United States to be their friend and advocate—not another powerful adversary."