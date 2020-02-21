Innocence Stolen: Fox Targets Kids with LGBTQ Agenda During a LEGO Show

COMMENTARY

My kids love LEGO. They love building, creating, and even making stop-motion animation films out of LEGO. They're just kids having innocent fun, being kids.

I thought the LEGO world was safe for them, until last night.

People who don't know God or who don't believe in protecting the innocence of children will probably be confused about what I'm about to write. If you weren't raised in a home covered by God's love and truth, this might seem like no big deal. But to Christ-followers like us, it is.

I don't like involving my family in what I write, but I feel forced to do so in this case. We were sitting around as a family watching the "LEGO Masters" building battle TV show on Fox when it happened. I guess it's partly my fault for not vigilantly researching the show, but Fox caught me off guard. It felt like a kids' show, but we soon discovered that some of these adult contestants are quite "diverse", like a skirt-wearing bearded man.

The contestants were building their creations, hoping to win the contest and not get voted off by the judges. Then, smack in the middle of the drama of LEGO-building, Fox threw in a well-placed little shot of physical affection followed by a soundbite with two of the male contestants talking about how they got married.

My youngest son's jaw literally dropped. My little girl looked confused.

It was a clear moment of innocence stolen from my children. My son shot me a look as if to say, "What in the world does that even mean?"

I asked him later if I could talk to him. He was actually so disturbed that he told me he didn't want to talk about it. As a parent, I still needed to give him as much of a brief, God-focused explanation as I could muster, but I could see his mind still couldn't grasp it.

You see, when people haven't been flooded with the perversion that's sweeping our culture, the LGBTQ life is shocking. It's unnatural. It doesn't compute. It doesn't make sense at all. The rest of us are being desensitized daily by LGBTQ pop culture activism.

We're not in Kansas anymore, that's for sure. I mean, kids can't even watch Sesame Street without seeing a cross-dressing "gay icon," or a Marvel superhero movie without seeing a same-sex "marriage".

Believe me, I know this. CBN News reports about it all the time to give parents a heads up about what their kids are facing. Now it's my kids, and it's personal.

I believe parenting is an awesome responsibility from God, and our job is to raise our kids in godliness and truth. I don't allow my kids to be inundated with the LGBTQ agenda that many children are flooded with on a daily basis by the pop culture. Yes, my kids know about sin, they know a bit about how lost this world is, they know about salvation, they know about God's love, they know Jesus.

I know my kids had to learn the truth about the sexual brokenness of our world at some point, just not while they're this little. It's too soon. They can't begin to understand it. It's incomprehensible to the mind of a child. That's why I find this LGBTQ targeting of children so insidious. They're intentionally trying to indoctrinate kids, to rob them of their childhood.

And yeah, I know, the contestants on the show are talented LEGO builders and God gave them creativity and He longs to redeem them and have a relationship with them. I have nothing against them as people. I'm not here to bash the contestants. After all, the entire planet is lost in sin, it's why we need a savior to rescue us from all our lostness.

And yeah, maybe my kids didn't see anything graphic yet from the LGBTQ activists, but their worlds were invaded. If you're on the Left, you'll probably tell me to "just get over it."

Well, God thinks it's a big deal. Here's what Jesus said about those who intentionally lead children astray:

"But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a heavy millstone hung around his neck, and to be drowned in the depth of the sea." - Matthew 18:6

Truth is still truth, and sin is still sin, no matter what our culture says. And children should be allowed to be children without having other people's sin shoved in their face.

I just don't think I'll ever forget the look on my son's face as long as I live.