CBN News Asks Dr. David Perlmutter Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 2

CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson spoke with Dr. David Perlmutter, a neurologist, immune system expert and best-selling author to ask him your latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the questions being addressed in this Q&A:

Tanefo: What has provoked coronavirus?

Mary: If a person had COVID-19 and has completely recovered, can this person get this same COVID-19 virus again?

Frank: Until a vaccine can be produced: Would it be possible to make mask-wearing mandatory for those returning to the work environment?

Jeannette: I heard the coronavirus does not affect the lungs but the blood. Is this true?

You can submit new questions to us for our next Q&A at newsanswers@cbn.org or click here.

We are answering your questions in the order in which we receive them.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

BELOW: More COVID-19 Q&A with CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson and Experts

CBN News Asks Dr. David Perlmutter Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic Pt. 1

CBN News Asks Dr. Don Colbert Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 2

CBN News Asks Dr. Don Colbert Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 1

CBN News Asks Dr. Daniel Amen Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 2

CBN News Asks Dr. Daniel Amen Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pt. 1

CBN News Asks Dr. Perlmutter Your Questions About the Coronavirus Outbreak

CBN News Asks Dr. Josh Axe Your Questions About the Coronavirus Outbreak

CBN News Asks Dr. Josh Axe Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Perlmutter: Boosting Your Immune System and Gut Health to Fight Coronavirus

Psychiatrist Daniel Amen Targets Virus Fears: 'Disinfect Our Thoughts so They Don't Ruin Our Immune System'

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.